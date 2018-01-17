MOVIE TRAILERS

Alice Foulcher Stars in Official Trailer for Indie Comedy 'That's Not Me'

January 17, 2018
That's Not Me

"You think I'm talented, don't you?" The Orchard has debuted a trailer for the indie comedy That's Not Me, a quirk story about a struggling woman from Australia who has to take an "underwhelming" job at a local cinema after failing to get any acting gigs. Aussie comedian/actress Alice Foulcher stars as Polly, and the cast includes Isabel Lucas, Richard Davies, Belinda Misevski, Rowan Davie, and Andrew S. Gilbert. Here's a more specific synopsis for the film: "Constantly mistaken for her famous identical twin, an aspiring actress decides to use her sister's celebrity to her own advantage. What begins harmlessly enough - free clothes, casual sex - ends with disastrous consequences for them both" because her twin sister makes it famous before she does. This played at a bunch of festivals last year and seems like an amusing little indie.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Gregory Erdstein's That's Not Me, direct from YouTube:

That's Not Me Poster

Polly's (Alice Foulcher) dreams of making it as an actor are shattered when her twin sister catapults to international stardom. Scrambling to catch up - Polly juggles woeful auditions, painfully awkward dates and her underwhelming job at the local cinema. That's Not Me is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker Gregory Erdstein, making his feature directorial debut after numerous short films previously. The screenplay is also co-written by star Alice Foulcher. This premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival last year, and also played at the Phoenix, Sydney, Melbourne, and Raindance Film Festivals. The Orchard will release Erdstein's That's Not Me in select theaters + on VOD starting February 13th this winter. Well?

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK