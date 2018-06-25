Amandla Stenberg in First Trailer for Shooting Drama 'The Hate U Give'

"We live in a complicated world…" "It doesn't seem that complicated to me." 20th Century Fox has released the first official trailer for a intense real world drama titled The Hate U Give, adapted from Angie Thomas' critically acclaimed book of the same name. Amandla Stenberg (from The Hunger Games and Everything Everything) stars as Starr, a young woman who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what's right. The cast includes Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Issa Rae, KJ Apa, Algee Smith, Sabrina Carpenter, Common, and Anthony Mackie. This looks similar to the Sundance films Blindspotting and Monsters and Men, both also about police shooting unarmed black men. But this has a much more serious and inspiring vibe to it, which makes it look very promising. Watch below.

Here's the first official trailer for George Tillman Jr.'s The Hate U Give, direct from YouTube:

Starr Carter (Amandla Stenberg) is constantly switching between two worlds: the poor, mostly black, neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white, prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what's right. The Hate U Give is directed by American filmmaker George Tillman Jr., director of the films Soul Food, Men of Honor, Notorious, Faster, The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete, and The Longest Ride previously. The screenplay is written by Audrey Wells (Under the Tuscan Sun, A Dog's Purpose), adapted from the best-selling book of the same name by Angie Thomas. 20th Century Fox will release The Hate U Give in theaters starting on October 20th in the fall. Your thoughts?