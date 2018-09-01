Amandla Stenberg in Trailer for Amma Asante's 'Where Hands Touch'

"I want her to be like everyone else." Vertical Entertainment has debuted the first official trailer for an indie drama titled Where Hands Touch, premiering at the Toronto Film Festival coming up. This is the latest film by filmmaker Amma Asante (Belle, A United Kingdom) and it's about a young mixed-race girl living in Nazi Germany in the 1940s. Inspired by a real photo of an African-German woman during WWII, the film stars Amandla Stenberg as Leyna, a courageous teen who must figure out how to survive when the Nazis start eradicating anyone that didn't fit into their perfect Aryan society. The cast includes George MacKay, Abbie Cornish, Christopher Eccleston, Tom Goodman-Hill, Alec Newman, Olivia Vinall, and Will Attenborough. This looks very good, not a story I have heard of before, but I'm very much interested in seeing this now. Stenberg keeps appearing in more and more and she's always impressive. Check this out.

Here's the first official trailer for Amma Asante's Where Hands Touch, direct from YouTube:

Where Hands Touch is a coming of age story set in the most brutal of times: in Germany, 1944. Leyna (Amandla Stenberg), the 15-year old daughter of a white German mother (Abbie Cornish) and a black African father, meets Lutz (George MacKay), a compassionate member of the Hitler Youth whose father (Christopher Eccleston) is a prominent Nazi solider, and they form an unlikely connection in this quickly changing world. As Leyna's mother strives to protect her from the horrors that she could face as a mixed-race German citizen, Leyna is forced to forge her own path as the war goes on and the Nazi's increase their atrocities over the Jews and all dissidents. Can she find an ally in Lutz, himself battling a fate laid out before him that he is hesitant to embrace? Where Hands Touch is written and directed by acclaimed English filmmaker Amma Asante, director of A Way of Life, Belle, and A United Kingdom previously. The film will first premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. Vertical Entertainment will then release Asante's Where Hands Touch in select US theaters starting on September 14th coming up soon. Who's interested in this?