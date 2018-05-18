Amazing Red Band Trailer for Puppet Movie 'The Happytime Murders'

"Someone out there is killing puppets." OMFG. STX has released the first official red band trailer for The Happytime Murders, an R-rated puppet murder mystery neo-noir movie and it's going to knock your socks off. This has been in the works for a longtime, as it took them a while to get funding and actually make this, since it is so edgy and ridiculous. But it looks awesome! Directed by Jim Henson's son Brian Henson, the film is basically like Who Framed Roger Rabbit but with puppets and even more lewd humor. The full cast mixing live-action actors with puppets includes Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale, Jimmy O. Yang, Leslie David Baker, Ryan Gaul, and Elizabeth Banks. This looks totally NUTS oh man, I'm so glad they launched with a red band trailer. The gag at the end - wow. Now this is a must watch.

Here's the first red band trailer for Brian Henson's The Happytime Murders, from YouTube:

Starring Melissa McCarthy, The Happytime Murders is set in the underbelly of Los Angeles where puppets and humans coexist. Two clashing detectives, one human and one puppet, are forced to work together to try and solve who is brutally murdering the former cast of 'The Happytime Gang', a beloved classic puppet show. The Happytime Murders is directed by American filmmaker Brian Henson, famed puppet master Jim Henson's son, and the director of Muppet Treasure Island and Muppet Christmas Carol previously as well as lots of TV work. The screenplay is written by Todd Berger, based on a story by Todd Berger and Dee Austin Robertson. STX Entertainment will open Henson's The Happytime Murders in theaters everywhere starting August 17th at the end of the summer season. First impression? Who's already 100% sold on this?