Amber Heard in a Red Band Trailer for Troubled 'London Fields' Film

"Falling in love normally ends very badly with me." Paladin has released an official NSFW red band trailer for Mathew Cullen's London Fields, a hyper-stylized action-thriller which has been in controversial trouble for years. This film originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival back in 2015, but the director sued the producers for "inserting unapproved footage into his edit." Ouch. The next year Amber Heard, who stars in the film, was sued by the producers for supposedly not finishing the film, and she counter-sued claiming the "producers had secretly employed a body double to make it seem like she had done more nudity than was stipulated in her contract." Now it's finally getting a release, if you're curious about it. Heard stars as femme fatale Nicola Six, and the cast includes Billy Bob Thornton, Jim Sturgess, Theo James, and Cara Delevingne. This trailer definitely still sells all the sex and looks super stylish, but not in a good way.

Here's the first red band trailer (+ poster) for Mathew Cullen's London Fields, on YouTube (via Vulture):

Clairvoyant femme fatale Nicola Six has been living with a dark premonition of her impending death by murder. She begins a tangled love affair with three uniquely different men: one of whom she knows will be her murderer. London Fields is directed by American filmmaker Mathew Cullen, making his directorial debut after a number of short films and VFX work previously. The screenplay is written by Roberta Hanley, adapted from Martin Amis' novel of the same name first published in 1989. The film originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2015 before director Mathew Cullen sued the producers. After all this time and multiple lawsuits, the film is finally being released this year. Paladin will release Cullen's London Fields in select theaters starting in August at the end of this summer. For info, visit Paladin's Facebook. Interested?