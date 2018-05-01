Amusing Full-Length Trailer for WB's 'Teen Titans Go! To The Movies'

"Titans - you don't actually do anything heroic." Warner Bros has released the full-length official trailer for the big screen, feature version of the "Teen Titans" animated superhero series, titled Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, hitting theaters this July. The movie is a meta-movie, about the Teen Titans being in a movie, with references galore and extra bonus features like musical numbers and big bad villains. The voice cast includes Will Arnett and Kristen Bell, plus Greg Cipes as Beast Boy, Scott Menville as Robin, Khary Payton as Cyborg, Tara Strong as Raven, and Hynden Walch as Starfire, reprising their roles from the series. And is that Nicolas Cage as Superman I hear? I think it is, another perfect reference to the movie-that-never-happened with Cage as Superman. This actually looks super duper entertaining! I want to see it.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for WAG's Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, from WB's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for WAG's Teen Titans Go! To The Movies here, for more footage.

When the Teen Titans go to the big screen, they go big! It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies—everyone but the Teen Titans, that is! But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation, and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously Super-Villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line! Teen Titans Go! To The Movies is directed by filmmakers Aaron Horvath & Peter Rida Michail (both of the "Teen Titans Go!" series). The screenplay is by Aaron Horvath & Michael Jelenic. Warner Bros will release the movie in theaters everywhere starting July 27th, 2018 this summer.