Amy Schumer Stars in First Trailer for Summer Comedy 'I Feel Pretty'

"Things have really changed for me." STX Entertainment has debuted the first official trailer for summer comedy I Feel Pretty, starring comedian/actress Amy Schumer as a woman who suddenly gains extreme overconfidence and goes off to get everything she wants using her looks. Obviously she learns some lessons, mostly that "when she thought she was ugly, she may have been the most beautiful, and when she believed she was beautiful, she had started to turn a bit ugly." The impressive cast includes Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Busy Philipps, Rory Scovel, Aidy Bryant, Lauren Hutton, Naomi Campbell, and Adrian Martinez. This doesn't look that good, even though they're clearly trying to follow up Judd Apatow's Trainwreck nicely, it doesn't have the same humor. Even the poster is terrible. Have fun anyway.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Abby Kohn & Marc Silverstein's I Feel Pretty, from YouTube:

Even though her appearance hasn’t changed AT ALL – Renee's (Amy Schumer) new belief in herself sees her climbing the ranks at the cosmetics company she works for, getting the respect of her impossibly beautiful boss, bagging a cute boyfriend and getting invited to rooftop parties. With her new confidence comes overconfidence, and even the tendency to treat the ‘less genetically fortunate’ in the same dismissive way that people used to treat her. Eventually Renee believes the spell has been lifted – and finally realizes that when she thought she was ugly, she may have been the most beautiful, and when she believed she was beautiful, she had started to turn a bit ugly. She learns that true beauty is not skin deep. I Feel Pretty is both written and directed by filmmakers Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, both screenwriters of Never Been Kissed, He's Just Not That Into You, Valentine's Day, The Vow, making their feature directorial debut. STX will release I Feel Pretty in theaters everywhere starting June 29th this summer. Anyone interested?