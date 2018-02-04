An Entire Universe: Big Game Spot for Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War'

"An entire universe. Once and for all." Disney + Marvel have unveiled a new 30-second TV spot during the Super Bowl for the Russo Brothers' most epic team-up superhero movie yet - Avengers: Infinity War - opening in theaters this May. We've already seen one official trailer late last year, but this TV spot has a few new glimpses. I love the shot of Iron Man swooping in and taking Dr. Strange's shield. And what is Spidey climbing on? This stars (everyone you know): Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, Tessa Thompson, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Sebastian Stan, Chris Evans, Cobie Smulders, Dave Bautista, Paul Rudd, Chadwick Boseman, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Paul Bettany. This is worth a watch just to get a feel for what's to come. Enjoy.

Here's the Super Bowl TV spot for the Russo Brothers' Avengers: Infinity War, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the first official trailer for Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War here, to see more footage.

Avengers: Infinity War is a continuation of the Avengers series from Marvel Studios, bringing all of the superheroes together in one epic battle. No plot details have been revealed yet, but it is apparently based on the Infinity War six-issue comic book series published by Marvel Comics in 1992, involving Thanos finally getting ahold of the Infinity Gauntlet made up of six Soul Gems. Infinity War was originally announced as Part 1 and Part 2, but has since been condensed to just one movie. Kevin Feige promises Thanos will show us why he is the biggest, the baddest, the best and most frightening villain the Avengers have ever faced. The movie is being directed by the Russo Brothers (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War). Disney will release Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War in theaters starting May 4th, 2018 this summer. Excited yet?