Analeigh Tipton in First Trailer for Psychological Thriller 'Broken Star'

"I'm nothing without the attention…" Gravitas has debuted an official trailer for an indie film titled Broken Star, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Dave Schwep. The psychological thriller stars Analeigh Tipton as a young, ambitious actress who will stop at nothing to become famous, however things don't go as planned. Abandoned by her friends and family and with her career in jeopardy, starlet Markey Marlowe is sequestered in a duplex with a reclusive landlord who just may be more dangerous than she is. The full cast includes Tyler Labine, Lauren Bowles, Monique Coleman, Natasha Loring, Alex Lombard, and Josh Davis. This looks like an intense thriller about an obsessive starlet and crazy landlord in Los Angeles, but it doesn't seem there's much more than that going on here. Might be worth a watch - take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Dave Schwep's Broken Star, direct from YouTube:

Broken Star is a psychological thriller that tells the story of Markey Marlowe (Analeigh Tipton), a young, ambitious actress, who will stop at nothing to ensure everlasting fame. After many encounters with the law, she is sentenced to house arrest where she manipulates her recluse landlord (Tyler Labine) to fulfill her demonic desires. Broken Star is directed by filmmaker Dave Schwep, making his feature directorial debut after working as a cinematographer and directing the documentary Bo previously. The screenplay is written by David Brant. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise yet. Gravitas will release Schwep's Broken Star in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 20th this summer. Anyone interested?