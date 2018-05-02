Andrea Riseborough in First Trailer for Impersonation Drama 'Nancy'

"I think I might be your daughter Brooke." Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted the trailer for indie drama Nancy, from writer/director Christina Choe making her feature debut. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to mixed reviews, and this trailer will give you a good idea why. Nancy stars the immensely talented Andrea Riseborough as a troubled, fragile young women who suddenly believes she is the long lost missing daughter of two parents from another state. She meets them and begins to feel at home, but things are not exactly right. This is not based on any particular real person, but it is inspired by true stories of impersonation. The full cast includes J. Smith-Cameron, Ann Dowd, John Leguizamo, and Steve Buscemi. Riseborough is excellent in this, as always, and the film brings up some intriguing questions about identity and personality. But it didn't leave much of a strong impression on me. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Christina Choe's Nancy, in high def on Apple:

Nancy is a provocative psychological thriller about love, intimacy, and trust – and what happens when lies become truth. Craving connection with others, Nancy creates elaborate identities and hoaxes under pseudonyms on the internet. When she meets a couple whose daughter went missing thirty years ago, fact and fiction begin to blur in Nancy’s mind, and she becomes increasingly convinced these strangers are her real parents. As their bond deepens, reasonable doubts give way to willful belief – and the power of emotion threatens to overcome all rationality. Nancy is written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Christina Choe, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and was funded on Kickstarter. Samuel Goldwyn will release Choe's Nancy in select theaters starting on June 8th this summer. First impression? Curious?