Anjelica Huston & Bill Pullman in Official Trailer for Rebeck's 'Trouble'

"She's a piece of work." Paladin has released the official trailer for an indie dramedy titled Trouble, the second feature film from Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright and novelist Theresa Rebeck (her first film was Poor Behavior in 2016). The film is about two middle-aged siblings who don't care for one another - played by Anjelica Huston and Bill Pullman. Ben returns home in hopes of getting back his father's estate to build a house there, but runs into the hard-headed Maggie, his sister who won't let him have any of it back. The cast includes David Morse, Julia Stiles, Brian d'Arcy James, Jim Parrack, and Victor Williams. This looks a bit wild, with some brutally honest take from both sides. Might be worth a watch?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Theresa Rebeck's Trouble, direct from YouTube:

Maggie (Anjelica Huston) and Ben (Bill Pullman) are middle-aged siblings who don't care for one another. Although Ben, a perpetual screw up, sold his share of their father's estate to his sister years ago, he returns hoping to build a house and a new future. With an acquaintance (Julia Stiles) in the Bureau of Land Management ready to falsify records of the original sale, he hashes out a plan to regain the property while smoking joints with good friend Gerry (David Morse). Maggie must decide how to react as sibling rivalries renew. Trouble is both written and directed by American writer-filmmaker Theresa Rebeck, making her second feature film after directing Poor Behavior previously; she also produced the TV show "Smash" and has written a number of acclaimed plays. This first premiered at the Seattle Film Festival last year. Paladin will release Rebeck's Trouble in select theaters starting October 5th this fall. Your thoughts?