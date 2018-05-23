AnnaSophia Robb in Trailer for Supernatural Movie 'Down A Dark Hall'

"We're all thrilled you're here…" Lionsgate has debuted the first official trailer for a spunky supernatural thriller titled Down A Dark Hall, adapted from a YA novel of the same name written by "I Know What You Did Last Summer" author Lois Duncan. The film is about a young woman named Kit Gordy, as played by AnnaSophia Robb, a new student at the exclusive Blackwood Boarding School for girls, who confronts the institution's supernatural occurrences and dark powers of its headmistress. The cast includes Isabelle Fuhrman, Victoria Moroles, Noah Silver, Taylor Russell, Rosie Day , and "a truly memorable turn by the iconic" Uma Thurman. As you might expect, this doesn't look that great - another derivative dark mansion, supernatural thriller with all the typical spooks & scares. Give us something new! Not more of this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rodrigo Cortés' Down A Dark Hall, direct from YouTube:

Kit (AnnaSophia Robb), a difficult young girl, is sent to the mysterious Blackwood Boarding School when her heated temper becomes too much for her mother to handle. Once she arrives at Blackwood, Kit encounters eccentric headmistress Madame Duret (Uma Thurman) and meets the school’s only other students, four young women also headed down a troubled path. While exploring the labyrinthine corridors of the school, Kit and her classmates discover that Blackwood Manor hides an age-old secret rooted in the paranormal. Down A Dark Hall is directed by Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Cortés, director of the films The Contestant, Buried, and Red Lights previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Goldbach and Chris Sparling; adapted from Lois Duncan's YA novel of the same name. It's produced by Stephenie Meyer. Lionsgate will release Cortés' Down A Dark Hall in theaters starting August 17th this summer. Thoughts?