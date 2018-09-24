Another Awesome New Trailer for Travis Knight's 'Bumblebee' Movie

"This is how we stop them. You've got me… and I'm not going anywhere." Paramount has debuted the full-length, official trailer for Travis Knight's Bumblebee, the new spin-off movie from the Transformers series that's set in the 1980s. The first teaser is fantastic, but this looks even better. Even though they do introduce two other Transformer robots who will be the bad guys. The film is about the friendship between a young woman named Charlie and Bumblebee, on the run and living inside a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Hailee Steinfeld stars as Charlie, along with John Cena, Martin Short, Pamela Adlon, Megyn Price, Kenneth Choi, and John Ortiz. This is the first live-action feature from Laika's Travis Knight, and there's no Michael Bay around, and it looks damn good. Like really, really shockingly good. I'm so into this.

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge inside a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug. Bumblebee is directed by American filmmaker Travis Knight, who co-founded the stop-motion studio Laika and directed their film Kubo and the Two Strings. This is his first live-action feature. The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson. Paramount will release Bumblebee in theaters everywhere starting on December 21st, just in time for Christmas this year. Still looking good? Planning to see this?