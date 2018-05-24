Another Badass Red Band Trailer for Gory Sci-Fi Action Film 'Upgrade'

"Never stops being awesome." BH Tilt has debuted a second official red band trailer for the sci-fi action film Upgrade, the latest film from Australian filmmaker Leigh Whannell, co-creator of Saw and Insidious. This has been described as a "thrilling and hyper violent vision of the future" and it looks totally badass, these trailers are the best way to get people excited for this film. Set in the near-future, technology controls nearly all aspects of life. But when Grey, a self-identified technophobe, has his world turned upside down, his only hope for revenge is an experimental computer chip implant called Stem. Logan Marshall-Green stars, along with Betty Gabriel, Michael M. Foster, Harrison Gilbertson, and Benedict Hardie. I really can't wait to see this! I've been hearing nothing but good things, and it looks like a brutally good time.

Here's the next red band trailer (+ green band) for Leigh Whannell's Upgrade, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first red bad trailer for Whannell's Upgrade here, to see more footage from this.

After his wife is killed during a brutal mugging that also leaves him paralyzed, Grey Trace (Logan Marshall Green) is approached by a billionaire inventor with an experimental cure that will “upgrade” his body. The cure - an Artificial Intelligence implant called STEM - gives Grey physical abilities beyond anything experienced and the ability to relentlessly claim vengeance against those who murdered his wife and left him for dead. Upgrade is both written and directed by Australian actor / writer / filmmaker Leigh Whannell, co-creator of the Saw series, and director of the film Insidious: Chapter 3 previously. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year to rave reviews. BH Tilt will release Leigh Whannell's Upgrade in select theaters starting on June 1st this summer. Get ready for this film. Who's down for this?