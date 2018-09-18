Another International Trailer for New 'Halloween' with Jamie Lee Curtis

"An evil like his never stops…" Universal + Cinemex have debuted a short international trailer for the highly anticipated new Halloween movie. This horror sequel brings back Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in the original 1978 film by John Carpenter as high school student Laurie Strode. Carpenter actually introduces this new trailer alongside of Jamie Lee Curtis, crazy enough. At the helm of this new Halloween movie is filmmaker David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express, Your Highness, Prince Avalanche, Joe, Stronger), who co-wrote the screenplay with Danny McBride. The cast also includes Judy Greer, Virginia Gardner, Will Patton, Toby Huss, Miles Robbins, Jefferson Hall, Haluk Bilginer, Andi Matichak, with Nick Castle (who also starred in the original 1978 film) as Michael Myers. The early reviews for this film from TIFF were great, so get ready - Michael Myers will be back to haunt cinemas sooner than you know it.

Here's the new international trailer (+ extra poster) for David Gordon Green's Halloween, from YouTube:

You can still see the first official trailer for DGG's Halloween sequel here, or the second official trailer here.

For more on this new Halloween, follow Blumhouse on Twitter @blumhouse or the film @halloweenmovie.

Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. This new Halloween movie is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker David Gordon Green, of the films George Washington, All the Real Girls, Snow Angels, Pineapple Express, Your Highness, The Sitter, Prince Avalanche, Joe, Manglehorn, Our Brand Is Crisis, as well as Stronger previously. The screenplay is written by David Gordon Green and Danny McBride, with Jeff Fradley; based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. This is produced by Jason Blum at Blumhouse. Universal will release DGG's Halloween movie in theaters everywhere starting October 19th this fall. Who's in for this? Your thoughts?