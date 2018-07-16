Another New Trailer for Fox's 'The Darkest Minds' Superpowers Movie

"What happens next?" 20th Century Fox has debuted another new trailer for their superpowers movie The Darkest Minds, in theaters in August. Finally they're putting out footage that really makes this look good, instead of looking like just another YA movie for teens. The best trailer yet for this movie - worth a watch. The Darkest Minds is set just after a disease kills 98% of America's children, and the surviving 2% develop superpowers and are then placed in camps. A 16-year-old girl escapes and joins a group of other teens on the run. This stars Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore, Harris Dickinson, Wallace Langham, Golden Brooks, Mark O'Brien, Patrick Gibson, and Gwendoline Christie. I'm very curious now, even if this does seem a bit too much like X-Men meets The Girl with All the Gifts. But now you have my attention, Fox.

Here's the latest trailer (+ UK poster) for Jennifer Yuh Nelson's The Darkest Minds, from Fox's YouTube:

You can also still watch the teaser trailer for The Darkest Minds here, and the other recent promo spot here.

For more info on Fox's The Darkest Minds, visit the official website or follow on Twitter @DarkestMinds.

When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Sixteen-year-old Ruby, one of the most powerful young people anyone has encountered, escapes her camp and joins a group of runaway teens seeking safe haven. Soon this newfound family realizes that, in a world in which the adults in power have betrayed them, running is not enough and they must wage a resistance, using their collective power to take control of their future. The Darkest Minds is directed by South Korean filmmaker Jennifer Yuh Nelson, director of the films Kung Fu Panda 2 & 3 previously, making her live-action debut. The screenplay is written by Chad Hodge, based on the novel by Alexandra Bracken. Fox will open The Darkest Minds in theaters everywhere on August 3rd this summer.