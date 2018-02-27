Another New Trailer for Murderer Girls Dark Comedy 'Thoroughbreds'

"You cannot hesitate." Focus Features has released one final trailer for Cory Finley's devilishly dark comedy Thoroughbreds, opening in select theaters starting March 9th in just a few weeks. Two of the best young actresses today, Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke, play upper-class teen girls in suburban Connecticut who rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. When they get together again, they make plans to take out their stepfather - which they both hate. One of the big quotes on the poster describes this as "American Psycho meets Heathers," which should make you very interested, or not. The full cast includes Paul Sparks, Francie Swift, and Kaili Vernoff. This does look damn good, and it did play at a bunch of festivals, so it may be worth checking out whenever it shows up at an art house theater near you. Watch out.

Here's the final official trailer (+ poster) for Cory Finley's Thoroughbreds, direct from YouTube:

Childhood friends Lily and Amanda reconnect in suburban Connecticut after years of growing apart. Lily has turned into a polished, upper-class teenager, with a fancy boarding school on her transcript and a coveted internship on her resume; Amanda has developed a sharp wit and her own particular attitude, but all in the process of becoming a social outcast. Though they initially seem completely at odds, the pair bond over Lily's contempt for her oppressive stepfather, Mark, and as their friendship grows, they begin to bring out one another's most destructive tendencies. Their ambitions lead them to hire a local hustler, Tim, and take matters into their own hands to set their lives straight. Thoroughbreds is both written and directed by first-time filmmaker Cory Finley. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Focus Features will release Thoroughbreds in theaters starting March 9th. Planning to see this?