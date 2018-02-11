Another New Trailer for That 'Overboard' Remake Starring Anna Faris

"I have an idea… that is poetic in its justice." Pantelion Films has unveiled a official trailer for the comedy remake Overboard, updating the 1987 movie with Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell. The plot is about a spoiled, wealthy yacht owner who is thrown overboard and becomes the target of revenge from his mistreated employee. We featured the first trailer for this late last year, and the release is coming up in April. This new version of Overboard stars Eugenio Derbez and Anna Faris, as well as Eva Longoria, John Hannah, Swoosie Kurtz, Josh Segarra, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Emily Maddison, and Mel Rodriguez. This looks amusing, a bit cheesy, with some revenge humor you may love or may hate. How many people are familiar with the original? Is it really necessary to remake this? Maybe it's just all about getting back at the rich man.

Here's the new official trailer for Bob Fisher & Rob Greenberg's Overboard, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official US trailer for Overboard here, to see even more footage from this.

In a splashy new twist, Overboard focuses on "Leonardo" (Eugenio Derbez), a selfish, spoiled, rich playboy from Mexico's richest family and "Kate" (Anna Faris), a working-class single mom of three hired to clean Leonardo's luxury yacht. After unjustly firing Kate and refusing to pay her, Leonardo falls overboard when partying too hard and wakes up on the Oregon coast with amnesia. Kate shows up at the hospital and, to get payback, convinces Leonardo he is her husband and puts him to work -- for the first time in his life. At first miserable and inept, Leonardo slowly settles in. Eventually, he earns the respect of his new "family" and co-workers. But, with Leonardo's billionaire family hot on their trail and the possibility of his memory returning at any moment, will their new family last or will Leonardo finally put the clues together and leave them for good? Overboard is both written and directed by filmmakers Bob Fisher ("Married with Children", "Sirens", "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll") & Rob Greenberg ("Fraiser", "How I Met Your Mother", "Impastor"), both making their feature directorial debut. Pantelion Films will release Fisher & Greenberg's Overboard in theaters starting April 13th, 2018 this spring. Who wants to see this?