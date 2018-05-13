Another New TV Trailer for Pixar's 'Incredibles 2' Has More Jack-Jack

"So things haven't spiraled out of control the moment I left?" Disney has debuted another new 60-second "sneak peek" TV trailer for Pixar's Incredibles 2, and it contains a few more scenes of unseen footage. We keep seeing more and more in extra trailers, and the more footage we see, the more excited I get. I have a good feeling this might just be amazing, and we barely have any real sense of the plot because Pixar usually likes to keep it all a big secret (especially whatever happens in the second half). Craig T. Nelson is back to voice Bob, with Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sarah Vowell. At this point, I'm ready to just watch this movie and find out what is going on here before any more of it is revealed in more TV spots and trailers. This new footage is also an announcement that tickets are on sale now for the June opening. Enjoy.

Here's the new extended TV trailer (+ poster) for Brad Bird's The Incredibles 2, direct from YouTube:

You can see the first teaser for Pixar's Incredibles 2 here, the second teaser or the latest full-length trailer.

In Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2, Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) is left to navigate the day-to-day heroics of "normal" life, giving him an opportunity to bond with his younger son, Jack-Jack, whose superpowers are emerging—much to Dad's surprise. Produced by John Walker and Nicole Grindle. Incredibles 2 is both written and directed by acclaimed American animator/filmmaker Brad Bird, of the films The Iron Giant, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, and Tomorrowland previously. This was made at Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville, CA. Disney will release Pixar's Incredibles 2 in US theaters everywhere starting on June 15th, 2018 in the middle of the summer. How does that look? Your thoughts?