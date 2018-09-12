Another New UK Trailer for Damien Chazelle's Acclaimed 'First Man'

"We need to fail down here so we don't fail up there." Universal has released another new official UK trailer for Damien Chazelle's new film First Man, an intimate look at the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong leading up to his voyage on Apollo 11 and his first steps on the Moon in July of 1969. The film just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival after showing in Venice, and it's still getting rave reviews from all kinds of critics. Ryan Gosling (from Chazelle's La La Land) stars as Armstrong, and the full cast includes Claire Foy as his wife Janet, with Pablo Schreiber, Kyle Chandler, Ciarán Hinds, Ethan Embry, Jason Clarke, Brian d'Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Christopher Abbott, Patrick Fugit, Shea Whigham, and Lukas Haas. I'm glad they don't spoil the Moon shots in this trailer, there's still plenty of intense footage in here.

Here's the second UK trailer (+ French poster) for Damien Chazelle's First Man, direct from YouTube:

Watch the first official trailer for Damien Chazelle's First Man here, or the full second US trailer here.

A look at the life of the astronaut, Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling), and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20th, 1969. First Man is both written and directed by Oscar-winning American filmmaker Damien Chazelle, director of the films Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, Whiplash, and La La Land previously. The screenplay is written by Josh Singer (The Fifth Estate, Spotlight, The Post), based on an earlier screenplay by Nicole Perlman. Adapted from James R. Hansen's book "First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong". This film is expected to premiere at a few film festivals in the fall first - stay tuned. Universal will then release Damien Chazelle's First Man in theaters everywhere starting October 12th later this year. Who's going to watch this in theaters? How does it look?