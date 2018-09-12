MOVIE TRAILERS

Another New UK Trailer for Damien Chazelle's Acclaimed 'First Man'

by
September 12, 2018
Source: YouTube

First Man Trailer

"We need to fail down here so we don't fail up there." Universal has released another new official UK trailer for Damien Chazelle's new film First Man, an intimate look at the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong leading up to his voyage on Apollo 11 and his first steps on the Moon in July of 1969. The film just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival after showing in Venice, and it's still getting rave reviews from all kinds of critics. Ryan Gosling (from Chazelle's La La Land) stars as Armstrong, and the full cast includes Claire Foy as his wife Janet, with Pablo Schreiber, Kyle Chandler, Ciarán Hinds, Ethan Embry, Jason Clarke, Brian d'Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Christopher Abbott, Patrick Fugit, Shea Whigham, and Lukas Haas. I'm glad they don't spoil the Moon shots in this trailer, there's still plenty of intense footage in here.

Here's the second UK trailer (+ French poster) for Damien Chazelle's First Man, direct from YouTube:

Watch the first official trailer for Damien Chazelle's First Man here, or the full second US trailer here.

First Man Poster

For more updates on First Man, follow on Twitter @FirstManMovie or visit the film's official website here.

A look at the life of the astronaut, Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling), and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20th, 1969. First Man is both written and directed by Oscar-winning American filmmaker Damien Chazelle, director of the films Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, Whiplash, and La La Land previously. The screenplay is written by Josh Singer (The Fifth Estate, Spotlight, The Post), based on an earlier screenplay by Nicole Perlman. Adapted from James R. Hansen's book "First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong". This film is expected to premiere at a few film festivals in the fall first - stay tuned. Universal will then release Damien Chazelle's First Man in theaters everywhere starting October 12th later this year. Who's going to watch this in theaters? How does it look?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10- 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK