Another US Trailer for Martin Freeman's Zombie Daddy Movie 'Cargo'

"If I don't make it to the hills, you're all I've got…" Netflix has released another, additional US trailer for the horror thriller Cargo, from directors Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke. We already posted the Australian trailer for this a few days ago, and they've followed up with this preview which plays a bit differently - more about the zombie hunters than the survival of this guy. Martin Freeman stars as a father trying to save his child at all costs in a post-apocalyptic world. The film's full cast includes Anthony Hayes, Susie Porter, Caren Pistorius, Kris McQuade, Natasha Wanganeen, Bruce R. Carter, Simone Landers, and David Gulpilil. This does look fairly entertaining, but it doesn't seem to be any reinvention of the zombie genre, just another zombie story. This trailer does more clearly show the 48 hour countdown. Watch below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Ben Howling & Yolanda Ramke's Cargo, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first Australian trailer for Cargo here, to see even more footage from this film.

Cargo is a post apocalyptic thriller and an emotional story of a father trying to save his child at all costs. Stranded in rural Australia in the aftermath of a violent pandemic, an infected father desperately searches for a new home for his infant child and a means to protect her from his own changing nature. Cargo is co-directed by filmmakers Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke, both making their feature directorial debut after a few short films and other production work previously. The screenplay is written by Yolanda Ramke. This first premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival last year. The film is currently set for release in Australia starting May. Netflix will debut Cargo streaming exclusively starting May 18th in the US. Who's watching?