Another Official Trailer for Gilliam's 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote'

"We shall have such great adventures together." Another trailer has debuted for Terry Gilliam's long-lost, long-awaited, highly anticipated film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. It's currently set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, however the festival released a strongly-worded statement today (a coincidence but timing makes sense) about the legal battle it's stuck in - and that it might not premiere if a judge decides otherwise. This new trailer follows the first teaser trailer a few weeks ago, and it contains footage of Driver filming his version of a Quixote movie as well. This film is about an advertising executive who jumps back & forth in time between 21st century London and 17th century La Mancha, where Don Quixote mistakes him for Sancho. Starring Jonathan Pryce as Don Quixote, and Adam Driver as Toby, with Olga Kurylenko, Stellan Skarsgård, Rossy de Palma, Óscar Jaenada, Jordi Mollà, Jason Watkins, Sergi López. I think this looks very amusing, and hopefully entertaining, only time will tell. You never know with Gilliam.

Here's the second official trailer for Terry Gilliam's The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, on YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Gilliam's The Man Who Killed Don Quixote here, for a bit more.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote tells the story of a deluded old man who is convinced he is Don Quixote, and who mistakes Toby, an advertising executive, for his trusty squire, Sancho Panza. The pair embark on a bizarre journey, jumping back and forth in time between the 21st and magical 17th century. The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is directed by veteran American-born British filmmaker Terry Gilliam, director of the films Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Jabberwocky, Time Bandits, The Meaning of Life, Brazil, The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, The Fisher King, 12 Monkeys, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Brothers Grimm, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, and The Zero Theorem. The screenplay is written by Terry Gilliam and Tony Grisoni, based on the original novel by Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra. This is expected to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this summer. The film doesn't have any official US release date set yet. Stay tuned for more updates - visit the official website for more. Who's looking forward to this?