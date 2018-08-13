Another Red Band Trailer for Puppet Movie 'The Happytime Murders'

"Can't be unseen." STX has dropped another wild & crazy red band trailer for The Happytime Murders, an R-rated puppet murder mystery neo-noir movie. The first red band trailer was totally insane and filled with lewd and demented footage, this one doesn't have as much footage but still packs a punch (to the gut). Directed by Jim Henson's son Brian Henson, the film is basically like Who Framed Roger Rabbit but with puppets and even more lewd humor. The full cast mixing live-action actors with puppets includes Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale, Jimmy O. Yang, Leslie David Baker, Ryan Gaul, and Elizabeth Banks. I actually really like that they're embracing the absurdity of this whole wacky concept by including all the tweets in this trailer, even if it does look totally WTF insane. Bring on the raunchy puppets.

Here's the second red band trailer (+ poster) for Brian Henson's The Happytime Murders, on YouTube:

You can still watch the first red band trailer for The Happytime Murders here, for even more crazy footage.

Starring Melissa McCarthy, The Happytime Murders is set in the underbelly of Los Angeles where puppets and humans coexist. Two clashing detectives, one human and one puppet, are forced to work together to try and solve who is brutally murdering the former cast of 'The Happytime Gang', a beloved classic puppet show. The Happytime Murders is directed by American filmmaker Brian Henson, famed puppet master Jim Henson's son, and the director of Muppet Treasure Island and Muppet Christmas Carol previously as well as lots of TV work. The screenplay is written by Todd Berger, based on a story by Todd Berger and Dee Austin Robertson. STX Entertainment will open Henson's The Happytime Murders in theaters everywhere starting August 24th at the end of the summer season. What do you think? Planning to go see this movie?