Another Stunning Trailer for Sony's 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

"So you want to learn to be Spider-Man?" Yessss! Sony Pictures has revealed another fantastic new trailer for their animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which seriously looks outstanding. Phil Lord & Chris Miller wrote the script and are producing this film, and they keep promising groundbreaking animation work in this. It really looks like it has that potential. Shameik Moore (from Dope) provides the voice of Miles Morales, and the cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Liev Schreiber, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Jake Johnson, Nicolas Cage, and Lily Tomlin, along with surprise guests. This looks like so much crazy fun, and I'm so happy they're going full-Spidey by bringing in all the different version of the character. How crazy is that?! I'm so so excited to see this movie, only a few more months to go. Suit up!

One more trailer (+ new poster) for Sony Animation's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, on YouTube:

You can still see the teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse here, or the second official trailer.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is directed by animation filmmakers Bob Persichetti (making his directorial debut after working as head of story at DreamWorks) & Peter Ramsey (director of Rise of the Guardians). The screenplay is written by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and Rodney Rothman; based on Brian Michael Bendis & Stan Lee's characters. Sony will release Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in theaters everywhere starting on December 14th coming up at the end of the year. How does that look? Still excited to see this?