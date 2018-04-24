Another Trailer for Cheesy Giant Ants Movie 'It Came From the Desert'

"Ants are incredibly resilient - all we did is splice them with alien DNA and grow them to supersize." The Orchard has released a new official trailer for the very cheesy sci-fi horror film It Came From the Desert, adapted from a video game in the 1980s about giant ants. The game is obviously inspired by the sci-fi classic Them! (also about giant ants) and really this is almost just a remake of Them!, but it looks way way worse. The film "features rival motocross heroes and heroines, kegger parties in the desert, secret underground military bases, romantic insecurities…and of course giant ants." This stars Mark Arnold, Harry Lister Smith, Vanessa Grasse, Alex Mills, James Alper, Claudia Trujillo, Callum McGowan, and Aino Sirje. It doesn't look that good, but it does seem crazy violent and action-packed, that's something at least.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Marko Mäkilaakso's It Came From the Desert, on YouTube:

You can still watch the other, first teaser trailer for It Came From the Desert here, to see a bit more footage.

In the video game, we follow Dr. Greg Bradley who comes to remote Lizard Breath, Nevada in 1951. As a geologist, he wants to study a recent site of a meteor crash somewhere in the desert south-west of the small town. He learns that the radiation of the meteor has enlarged a local ant population to an enormous size. However, few take his observations seriously. Worried, that the ants will soon mate and spread, he must work against a ticking clock and devise a plan to stop the ants from terrorizing the world. It Came From the Desert is directed by Finnish filmmaker Marko Mäkilaakso, of War of the Dead and Ella and Friends 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Trent Haaga, Marko Mäkilaakso, and Hank Woon Jr. This is adapted from the Cinemaware video game first released in 1989 for Amiga and MS-DOS; and developed by Roger! Pictures in Finland. The Orchard will release the film direct-to-VOD starting May 29th. Anyone?