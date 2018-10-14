Ansel Elgort in Full Trailer for Two Minds in One Body Film 'Jonathan'

"Two Minds. One Body. No Way Out." Well Go USA has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled Jonathan, a "sci-fi-tinged" story about two people stuck inside of one body. Ansel Elgort stars in this as two brothers living separate lives. Jonathan leaves the office everyday at noon. When he gets home, he goes to sleep. Every morning he wakes up and there is a breakfast prepared for him along with a video telling him about the second part of his day. It all gets disrupted when they both fall for the same woman. Jonathan also stars Suki Waterhouse, Patricia Clarkson, Matt Bomer, and Douglas Hodge. This looks quite cool, it seems complicated to balance both of these characters and still craft a coherent story. This looks like a clever film and I'm curious to check it out, despite not hearing much (good or bad) about it. Watch below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Bill Oliver's Jonathan, direct from YouTube:

In this sci-fi-tinged drama, Ansel Elgort plays two brothers living very separate lives -- inside the same body. Previously content to live life in shifts with one another, their delicate balance is ruined when they become emotionally involved with the same woman (Suki Waterhouse). Jonathan is directed by American filmmaker Bill Oliver, a graduate of AFI now making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Gregory Davis, Peter Nickowitz, and Bill Oliver. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and just played at the Los Angeles Film Festival. Well Go USA will release Oliver's Jonathan in select theaters + on VOD starting on November 16th this fall. Interested?