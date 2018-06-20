Are You One of Us? - New Promo Trailer for Fox's 'The Darkest Minds'

"Are you one of us?" Fox has debuted an interesting promo trailer for their upcoming superpowers movie The Darkest Minds, hitting theaters in August this summer. This first trailer for this arrived in March, teasing an impressive film about kids with superpowers (who aren't X-Men). This new trailer is more of a promo asking those who are "one of us" to join them. The Darkest Minds is set in a time when a disease kills 98% of America's children, and the surviving 2% develop superpowers and are then placed in camps. A 16-year-old girl escapes and joins a group of other teens on the run. This stars Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore, Harris Dickinson, Wallace Langham, Golden Brooks, Mark O'Brien, Patrick Gibson, and Gwendoline Christie. This is a bit weird, especially since no one has any superpowers. Or do they..?

When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Sixteen-year-old Ruby, one of the most powerful young people anyone has encountered, escapes her camp and joins a group of runaway teens seeking safe haven. Soon this newfound family realizes that, in a world in which the adults in power have betrayed them, running is not enough and they must wage a resistance, using their collective power to take control of their future. The Darkest Minds is directed by South Korean filmmaker Jennifer Yuh Nelson, director of the films Kung Fu Panda 2 & 3 previously, making her live-action debut. The screenplay is written by Chad Hodge, based on the novel by Alexandra Bracken. Fox will open The Darkest Minds in theaters everywhere on August 3rd this summer.