Asa Butterfield & Alex Wolff in First 'The House of Tomorrow' Trailer

"You can't keep him locked up from the world." Shout Factory has debuted the first official trailer for an indie comedy titled The House of Tomorrow, which premiered at the San Francisco Film Festival and a few other fests last year. From director Peter Livolsi, the film tells futurist, architect, and inventor R. Buckminster Fuller's incredible story through two teens hoping to get laid, become punk gods, and survive high school. Starring talented young actors Asa Butterfield and Alex Wolff, along with Nick Offerman, Ellen Burstyn, Michaela Watkins, Maude Apatow, and the voice of Fred Armisen. This looks like a funky, funk little punk rock coming-of-age film about a kid learning to experience the world and all it has to offer outside of his idealistic future home. Don't know where this came from but it's cool, I'm very intrigued.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Livolsi's The House of Tomorrow, from YouTube:

16-year-old Sebastian Prendergast (Asa Butterfield) has spent most of his life with his Nana (Ellen Burstyn) in their geodesic dome home tourist attraction where she raises him on the futurist teachings of her former mentor Buckminster Fuller in hopes that one day Sebastian will carry Fuller's torch and make the world a better place. But when a stroke sidelines Nana, Sebastian begins sneaking around with Jared (Alex Wolff), a chain-smoking, punk-obsessed 16-year-old with a heart transplant who lives in the suburbs with his bible-banging single father Alan (Nick Offerman) and teenage sister Meredith (Maude Apatow). Sebastian and Jared form a band and with his Nana's dreams, his first real friendship, and a church talent show at stake, Sebastian must decide if he wants to become the next Buckminster Fuller, the next Sid Vicious, or something else entirely. The House of Tomorrow is written and directed by American filmmaker Peter Livolsi, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films and TV shows previously. It's adapted from Peter Bognanni's novel of the same name. This first premiered at the San Francisco Film Festival last year. Shout Factory will release The House of Tomorrow in select theaters starting April 27th.

=