Asa Butterfield in Official Trailer for Time Travel Romance 'Time Freak'

"I have created what every broken heart wants: a second chance." Lionsgate has debuted the first official trailer for a time travel romantic comedy titled Time Freak, a full-length feature film version of Andrew Bowler's Oscar nominated short film of the same name from a few years ago. The romantic comedy is about a kid who invents his own time machine to try to travel back in time and save his relationship. As expected, things go wrong. Asa Butterfield stars, with Sophie Turner, Skyler Gisondo, Will Peltz, and Aubrey Reynolds. As much as I enjoy time travel films, this has been done so many times before. When will we learn that you can't go back in time and fix a relationship or make things go differently? It never works! And yet they keep making movies that ask and answer this question over and over, with the same result. Oh well.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Bowler's Time Freak, direct from YouTube:

If you could turn back time… could you win back the love of your life? That's the problem puzzling Stillman (Asa Butterfield), a physics genius recently dumped by his stunning girlfriend Debbie (Sophie Turner). So after creating a timeline of their romance and a machine to rewind the past, he grabs his wingman, Evan (Skyler Gisondo), and sets off to right every wrong he made with Debbie. But as this insane comedy proves, there are some mistakes too perfect for science to fix. Time Freak is both written and directed by American filmmaker Andrew Bowler, director of the film The Descent of Walter McFea previously, and a few other short films. This is a feature version of his own short film also titled Time Freak made in 2011. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals before as far as we know. Lionsgate will release Bowler's Time Freak in select theaters + on VOD starting November 9th this fall. Who's interested in this?