Aubrey Plaza in Wacky Trailer for 'An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn'

"Although I don't know quite what's going on, I'm having a great time, Lulu." Universal + Content Group have unveiled the first official trailer for a bizarre, funky, indie comedy titled An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, then also played at the Rotterdam and Galway Film Festivals. This is the second film by Jim Hosking and the follow-up to his uber-weird The Greasy Strangler from a few years ago. Aubrey Plaza stars as Lulu Danger, whose unsatisfying marriage takes a turn for the worse when a mysterious man from her past comes to town to perform an event called "An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn; For One Magical Night Only." The eccentric cast includes Jemaine Clement, Emile Hirsch, Craig Robinson, Matt Berry, Maria Bamford, Sky Elobar, and Jacob Wysocki. This is all just way too weird for me, but I do appreciate the unabashed originality in here.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Jim Hosking's An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, from YouTube:

After getting fired by her scheming husband Shane Danger (Emile Hirsch) from his cappuccino shop, dissatisfied Lulu Danger (Aubrey Plaza) is stunned when a TV commercial for “An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn For One Magical Night Only” reveals a mysterious man from her past (Craig Robinson). When Shane and his bumbling cohorts steal the cashbox from Lulu’s adopted vegan brother Adjay (Sam Dissanayake), specialist Colin (Jemaine Clement) enters the fray to retrieve the stolen funds. But Lulu seizes the opportunity to run off in search of her mystery man—and events only become stranger from there. This is a story of love, theft, athletic swimming, and a magical magical event. An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn is directed by British filmmaker Jim Hosking, making his second feature film after the controversial cult hit The Greasy Strangler previously anda few shorts. The screenplay is written by Jim Hosking & David Wike. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Universal + Content Group will release An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn in select theaters + on VOD starting October 19th.