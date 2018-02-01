August Diehl Stars in New US Trailer for Biopic 'The Young Karl Marx'

"You are the greatest thinker of our times." The Orchard has released an official US trailer for the indie biopic The Young Karl Marx, which first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year. This film tells the story of a young Karl Marx, as the title indicates, who became one of the great philosophers and activists in the mid-1800s. German actor August Diehl (seen in Inglourious Basterds) plays Karl Marx, and Vicky Krieps (seen in Phantom Thread) plays his wife, along with a cast including Stefan Konarske, Olivier Gourmet, Hannah Steele, Alexander Scheer, Hans-Uwe Bauer, Michael Brandner, and Ivan Franek. I'm intrigued by this, and it's described as "a spry romp through the seven years leading up to the drafting of the Communist Manifesto." This film looks like it's seriously worth your time. Check it out below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Raoul Peck's The Young Karl Marx, direct from YouTube:

At the age of 26, Karl Marx (August Diehl) embarks with his wife Jenny (Vicky Krieps) on the road to exile. In 1844 Paris they meet young Friedrich Engels (Stefan Konarske), son of a factory owner and an astute student of the English proletariat class. Engels brings Marx the missing piece to the puzzle that composes his new vision of the world. Together, between censorship and police raids, riots and political upheavals, they will preside over the birth of the labor movement, which until then had been mostly makeshift and unorganized. This will grow into the most complete theoretical and political transformation of the world since the Renaissance – driven, against all expectations, by two brilliant, insolent and sharp-witted young men. The Young Karl Marx is directed by Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck, of various films and cinema projects including Lumumba, Murder in Pacot, and Profit & Nothing But! Or Impolite Thoughts on the Class Struggle, as well as I Am Not Your Negro previously. The screenplay is written by Pascal Bonitzer & Raoul Peck; in collaboration with Pierre Hodgson. This premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival. The Orchard will opens The Young Karl Marx in select theaters starting February 23rd this month. Thoughts?