Awesome Full Trailer for Kim Jee-woon's Live-Action 'Jin-Roh' Movie

Finally! Warner Bros Korea has debuted the first full-length international trailer for In-rang, a live-action adaptation of the Japanese anime Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade. This is the latest film made by talented filmmaker Kim Jee-woon (of The Good the Bad the Weird, I Saw the Devil, The Last Stand, The Age of Shadows) adapting a very popular, very awesome anime into a live-action film. They've adapted the story to be set in Korea in the future, in a time where North and South Korea are about to merge. The South Korean police launch a special unit called "The Wolf Bridge" to stop an anti-reunification terrorist group. The original anime is known as one of the best animes ever, up there with Akira, and this looks like an exciting live-action version that's very close to the original. The cast is lead by Gang Dong-won, Han Hyo-joo, Jung Woo-sung, with Kim Mu-yeol, Choi Min-ho, Han Ye-ri, Shin Eun-soo, and Choi Jin-ho. I so wish I could watch this in theaters when it opens in Korea this month, but we have to wait. Fire it up below.

Here's the full Korean trailer (+ posters) for Kim Jee-woon's Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade, from YouTube:

Plus here's the original teaser trailer for Kim Jee-woon's Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade, also from YouTube:

Set in 2029 when South and North Korea are getting ready for a unified government after a seven year preparation period. South Korean police launches a special unit to stop an anti-reunification terrorist group called "Sect." Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade, originally titled In-rang or 인랑, is directed by acclaimed Korean filmmaker Kim Jee-woon, director of the films The Quiet Family, The Foul King, 3 Extremes II, A Tale of Two Sisters, A Bittersweet Life, The Good the Bad the Weird, I Saw the Devil, The Last Stand, and The Age of Shadows previously. The screenplay is also written by Kim Jee-woon, adapted from the original anime by Mamoru Oshii. This is a remake of the 1999 Japanese film of the same name. Kim Jee-woon's Jin-Roh is currently set to open in theaters in Korea starting later this July. However, the movie has no other international release dates or plans set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's ready for this?