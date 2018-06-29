MOVIE TRAILERS

Awful Trailer for Netflix Comedy 'Father of the Year' with David Spade

by
June 29, 2018
Source: YouTube

Father of the Year Trailer

"Some people say I'm unstable, and I snap." Netflix has debuted the trailer for a comedy titled Father of the Year, one of the latest cringe-worthy Happy Madison productions from Adam Sandler's deal with the streaming studio. Surprise surprise, this one looks just as bad. Father of the Year is about two fathers who get into an epic fight of sorts after their college graduate sons challenge them to a showdown. David Spade and Nat Faxon star as the dads, Joey Bragg and Matt Shively star as their kids, and the also includes Bridgit Mendler, Bill Kottkamp, Dean Winters, and Kevin Nealon. This really looks terrible. If you want to watch a better fight movie, Fist Fight is a good choice. And if you want to watch a much better film about a father, Bobcat Goldthwait's World's Greatest Dad is an underrated gem. Just skip this and move on.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tyler Spindel's Father of the Year, from Netflix's YouTube:

Father of the Year Poster

When a drunken debate between two recent college graduates (Joey Bragg & Matt Shively) about whose father would win in a fight is taken seriously by their idiot dads (David Spade & Nat Faxon), jobs are lost, relationships ruined, futures destroyed, and best friends come of age as they come to grips with who their fathers really are. Father of the Year is directed by American filmmaker Tyler Spindel, a former producer for "Chelsea Lately" who made his feature directorial debut with the film Deported in 2017. The screenplay is written by Brandon Cournoyer and Tyler Spindel. This is produced by Allen Covert and Kevin Grady for Happy Madison. Netflix will release Spindel's Father of the Year streaming exclusively starting July 20th.

Find more posts: Comedy, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK