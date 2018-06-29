Awful Trailer for Netflix Comedy 'Father of the Year' with David Spade

"Some people say I'm unstable, and I snap." Netflix has debuted the trailer for a comedy titled Father of the Year, one of the latest cringe-worthy Happy Madison productions from Adam Sandler's deal with the streaming studio. Surprise surprise, this one looks just as bad. Father of the Year is about two fathers who get into an epic fight of sorts after their college graduate sons challenge them to a showdown. David Spade and Nat Faxon star as the dads, Joey Bragg and Matt Shively star as their kids, and the also includes Bridgit Mendler, Bill Kottkamp, Dean Winters, and Kevin Nealon. This really looks terrible. If you want to watch a better fight movie, Fist Fight is a good choice. And if you want to watch a much better film about a father, Bobcat Goldthwait's World's Greatest Dad is an underrated gem. Just skip this and move on.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tyler Spindel's Father of the Year, from Netflix's YouTube:

When a drunken debate between two recent college graduates (Joey Bragg & Matt Shively) about whose father would win in a fight is taken seriously by their idiot dads (David Spade & Nat Faxon), jobs are lost, relationships ruined, futures destroyed, and best friends come of age as they come to grips with who their fathers really are. Father of the Year is directed by American filmmaker Tyler Spindel, a former producer for "Chelsea Lately" who made his feature directorial debut with the film Deported in 2017. The screenplay is written by Brandon Cournoyer and Tyler Spindel. This is produced by Allen Covert and Kevin Grady for Happy Madison. Netflix will release Spindel's Father of the Year streaming exclusively starting July 20th.