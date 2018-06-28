Behind-the-Scenes Featurette for 'Mortal Engines' with Peter Jackson

"It's about something bigger than just her revenge." Have an intriguing look inside a "world we have never seen." Universal has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the sci-fi adaptation Mortal Engines, based on a popular book series. This adaptation has been in the works for years, in development by Peter Jackson and the LOTR/Hobbit team including Weta. This featurette video includes interviews with Peter Jackson and director Christian Rivers, as well as some of the main cast, including the young woman who plays Hester. The fantastically eccentric ensemble cast includes Hugo Weaving, Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George, Patrick Malahide, and Stephen Lang. I very much enjoy featurettes that include plenty of actual behind-the-scenes footage, and this one has tons packed in it. I'm honestly looking forward to this movie, but I know it's a hard sell for most people. Maybe this will help?

Here's the new behind-the-scenes featurette for Christian Rivers' Mortal Engines, direct from YouTube:

Thousands of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, humankind has adapted and a new way of living has evolved. Gigantic moving cities now roam the Earth, ruthlessly preying upon smaller traction towns. Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan)—who hails from a Lower Tier of the great traction city of London—finds himself fighting for his own survival after he encounters the dangerous fugitive Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar). Two opposites, whose paths should never have crossed, forge an unlikely alliance that is destined to change the course of the future. Mortal Engines is directed by Kiwi filmmaker Christian Rivers, a former VFX supervisor and storyboard artist from Weta now making his feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Peter Jackson (of The Hobbit, Lord of the Rings) adapted from Philip Reeve's book series of the same name. Universal will release Mortal Engines in theaters everywhere starting on December 14th later this year. Your thoughts?