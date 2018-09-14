Bella Thorne & Jessie T. Usher in Trailer for Uber Horror Thriller 'Ride'

"Sometimes when you trust your impulses, incredible things can happen." RLJE Films has released an official trailer for a horror thriller titled Ride, which is indeed a horror movie about ride-sharing apps (like Uber and Lyft). I knew they'd make one of these films one day, and here it is, and it looks as bad as I thought it would. Just so cheesy and unnecessary and an exaggeration of the horror of car services, because why not, let's scare everyone and make them even more paranoid. Ride is described as a "cautionary tale aimed at a technology-obsessed society." Ugh, of course it is. When James, an Uber driver, and his passenger, Jessica, pick up the charismatic but manipulative Bruno, a normal night out in LA becomes a psychological war for survival. Starring Jessie T. Usher, Bella Thorne, and Will Brill. This film looks so excruciatingly bad.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jeremy Ungar's Ride, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

A struggling actor by day, James (Jessie T. Usher) pays his bills by driving people around Los Angeles for a ride sharing service. His night starts out like any other, but he can’t believe his luck when he picks up the beautiful Jessica (Bella Thorne), and they immediately hit it off. His next fare, the fast-talking Bruno (Will Brill), convinces James to go back and invite her to join them for a wild night out. But things take a shocking turn when Bruno, armed with a gun and a twisted idea of fun, forces them on a terrifying, white-knuckle ride that quickly spirals out of control. Ride is both written and directed by American filmmaker Jeremy Ungar, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. Follow him @jeremyungar. The film is premiering at the Los Angeles Film Festival later this month. RLJE Films will then release Ungar's Ride in select theaters + on VOD starting October 5th coming up. Anyone interested?