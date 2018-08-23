Ben Mendelsohn in Trailer for Holofcener's 'The Land of Steady Habits'

"You are the one who wanted out, so get out." Netflix has debuted the trailer for the indie drama The Land of Steady Habits, the latest film made by acclaimed indie filmmaker Nicole Holofcener (Walking and Talking, Friends with Money, Please Give, Enough Said). This is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival just before it hits Netflix, so there isn't much of a wait if you're interested in watching. The Land of Steady Habits stars Ben Mendelsohn and Edie Falco as a married couple. Anders decides to leave his wife and retire from his work to find happiness, instead he ends up even more miserable, setting him on "a clumsy, heartbreaking quest to reassemble the pieces of his fractured life." The cast includes Natalie Gold, Connie Britton, Charlie Tahan, Thomas Mann, Elizabeth Marvel, Josh Pais, and Michael Gaston. This looks like a worthwhile drama with some brutally honest wisdom, even though it seems a bit dreary at times.

Here's the official trailer for Nicole Holofcener's The Land of Steady Habits, from Netflix's YouTube:

Feeling trapped in the stifling, wealthy enclave of Westport, Connecticut, Anders Hill (Ben Mendelsohn) retires from his job in finance and leaves his wife (Edie Falco) in the hopes that it will renew his lust for life. However, he's quickly faced with the startling reality of his choices; he spends his days looking for things to decorate his empty shelves, sleeping with strangers and feeling terribly lost. Missing his ex-wife and on the outs with his troubled 27-year-old son (Thomas Mann), Anders befriends a drug-addicted teen (Charlie Tahan), sending him down a path of reckless and of deeply regrettable behavior. His shameful actions cause him to question who he is as a father and, ultimately, who he is as a person. The Land of Steady Habits is both written and directed by acclaimed American writer-director Nicole Holofcener, director of Walking and Talking, Lovely & Amazing, Friends with Money, Please Give, and Enough Said previously. This will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival coming up. Netflix will then release Holofcener's The Land of Steady Habits streaming exclusively starting on September 14th this fall. Who's interested?