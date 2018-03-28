MOVIE TRAILERS

Blake Cooper in Trailer for Coming-of-Age Drama 'Measure of a Man'

by
March 28, 2018
Source: YouTube

Measure of a Man Trailer

"What's a fat kid like you going to do!?" Great Point Media has debuted a new trailer for the indie coming-of-age drama Measure of a Man, the second film by English filmmaker Jim Loach, who happens to be the son of acclaimed filmmaker Ken Loach. Measure of a Man takes place over one summer where a teenage boy comes to understand who he is and what makes up the "true measure of a man". Blake Cooper stars as Bobby Marks, with an impressive ensemble featuring Judy Greer, Donald Sutherland, Beau Knapp, Liana Liberato, Luke Wilson, Danielle Rose Russell, and Sam Keeley. I'm intrigued by the way the trailer lists films "in the tradition of", one of the first times I've seen that. And this actually looks quite good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jim Loach's Measure of a Man, direct from YouTube:

Measure of a Man Poster

Over the course of this emotional roller coaster of a summer, secrets are revealed, lessons are learned and fourteen-year-old Bobby comes to understand who he is and what makes up the true measure of a man. A bullied teen experiences a turning point summer in which he learns to stand up for himself. Measure of a Man is directed by English filmmaker Jim Loach, making his second film after Oranges and Sunshine in 2010 previously, a plenty of other TV work as well. The screenplay is written by David Scearce, based on the novel "One Fat Summer" by Robert Lipsyte. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals just yet. Great Point Media will release Loach's Measure of a Man in select theaters starting May 11th this summer. Interested?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK