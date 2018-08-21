Bloody New Red Band Trailer for A24's Pizza Delivery Horror 'Slice'

"It all started when the werewolf came back to town…" A24 has delivered a new full-length red bad trailer for their funky new horror film Slice, directed by Austin Vesely, and starring Chance The Rapper (aka Chance Bennett) as a pizza delivery guy who gets into some serious shit. As they reveal in this trailer, the more specific plot involves murders: "When a pizza delivery driver is murdered on the job, the city searches for someone to blame: ghosts? drug dealers? a disgraced werewolf?" The cast includes Zazie Beetz, Rae Gray, Katherine Cunningham, Marilyn Dodds Frank, Will Brill, Y'lan Noel, Hannibal Buress, and Paul Scheer. This looks way more bloody and violent and crazy and cool and wicked fun than I was expecting, which is good because it has been such a long wait to finally see more. We've been posting teasers since last year! But this trailer seems to providee some hope that maybe it will be out soon. Fire it up below.

Here's the full red band trailer (+ new poster) for Austin Vesely's Slice, direct from A24's YouTube:

In a spooky small town, when a slew of pizza delivery boys are slain on the job, two daring survivors (Atlanta's Zazie Beetz and Chance the Rapper in a wild film debut) set out to catch the culprits behind the cryptic crime spree. Slice is both written and directed by Chicago-based filmmaker Austin Vesely, making his feature directorial debut after working on some of Chance The Rapper's music videos and a short film. He's also shooting a horror film next titled Kingfisher. The film was "quietly shot over the [2016] summer in Chicago" and "takes place in a mysterious city, and centers around an enigmatic outlaw framed for a killing spree that targets unsuspecting pizza delivery boys." A24 will hopefully release Vesely's Slice in US theaters sometime in late 2018, though there's still no exact date. Follow them @A24 for more. What do you think?