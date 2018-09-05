Bloody Trailer for Zombie Christmas Musical 'Anna and the Apocalypse'

"What a time to be alive!" Orion Pictures has debuted the new full-length trailer for a horror comedy titled Anna and the Apocalypse, which is a zombie Christmas musical. Here's the plot: a girl and her friends must fight - and sing - their way through a zombie invasion to reach the supposed safety of their school, not knowing if their parents and friends will still be alive when they get there. There's a bunch of original songs in this that are quite amusing and clever, even if they're not the catchiest. Starring Ella Hunt as Anna, along with Malcolm Cumming, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Ben Wiggins, Marli Siu, and Mark Benton. I saw this at the Sitges Film Festival last year and wrote a great review, which is quoted in this trailer (huzzah!). Orion is releasing this awesome horror musical in theaters this December, just in time for the holidays, which is just about perfect timing. Hopefully people go see this movie. Take a look below.

Here's the new full-length trailer for John McPhail's Anna and the Apocalypse, from YouTube:

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Anna and the Apocalypse here, to watch the original intro.

When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven - at Christmas - teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. Teaming up with her best friend John, Anna has to fight her way through zombified snowmen, Santas, elves and Christmas shoppers to get across town to the high school, where they'll be safe. But they soon discover that being a teenager is just as difficult as staying alive, even at the end of the world. Anna and the Apocalypse is directed by Scottish filmmaker John McPhail, of the films Where Do We Go From Here? and a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Ryan McHenry and Alan McDonald. The film first premiered at the Sitges Film Festival and Fantastic Fest last year, and also played at Fantasia and the Edinburgh Film Festival this year. Orion Pictures will release McPhail's Anna and the Apocalypse in select theaters starting November 30th this holiday season, expanding wide in December. Who's down for this?