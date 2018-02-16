Burt Reynolds is 'The Last Movie Star' in Official Trailer for A24 Drama

"You are the only one stupid enough to show up…" Brutally honest line. A24 has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled The Last Movie Star, from writer/director Adam Rifkin. The film stars acting legend Burt Reynolds as acting legend Vic Edwards, an aging movie star who no longer has the same fame he once had. He's invited to a tiny, two-bit film festival in Nashville, and befriends his driver, who reminds him there's more to life than just being famous. The full cast includes Ariel Winter, Clark Duke, Ellar Coltrane, Nikki Blonsky, Kathleen Nolan, as well as Chevy Chase. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, but like most Tribeca films, we've never heard of it before now. I'd rather recommend watching The Hero with Sam Elliott instead, both pretty much have the same plot, though The Hero is actually quite good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Rifkin's The Last Movie Star, direct from YouTube:

Vic Edwards (Burt Reynolds) was the biggest star in Hollywood, a college football legend turned stunt double turned leading man. Now, in his eighties, he’s convinced by an old friend (Chevy Chase) to accept an invitation to receive a Lifetime Achievement award at a two-bit film festival in Nashville. The trip launches him on both a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past. The Last Movie Star is both written and directed by veteran American filmmaker Adam Rifkin, of films including Tale of Two Sisters, The Dark Backward, Detroit Rock City, Welcome to Hollywood, Homo Erectus, Look, Giuseppe Makes a Movie, and Director's Cut previously. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. A24 will release The Last Movie Star in select US theaters starting on March 30th.