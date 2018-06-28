Caleb Landry Jones in First Trailer for Peter Brunner's 'To the Night'

"You have to keep an eye on me…" An official trailer has debuted for an indie drama titled To the Night, which went under the title We Are Sisyphos while in production, the latest film from Austrian filmmaker Peter Brunner (My Blind Heart, Those Who Fall Have Wings). This film is premiering at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in Czechia starting this week, and I plan to catch this. Caleb Landry Jones stars as Norman, who survived a horrible fire as a child that took the rest of his family. As an adult he is still struggling with the resulting trauma, and he finds it difficult to start a new life with his girlfriend and little boy. The film features "an oppressive atmosphere, subtle hints, and spectacular images playing upon the subconscious." This also stars Eléonore Hendricks, Jana McKinnon, Christos Haas, and Abbey Lee. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Brunner's To the Night, direct from Deadline:

Norman (Caleb Landry Jones) has never come to terms with the fire that, in his childhood, took away all those closest to him. His inner sorrow and feelings of guilt prevent him from starting a new life with his girlfriend and son. Although the fire took everything, it now becomes a path to dealing with his trauma. To the Night is both written and directed by up-and-coming Austrian filmmaker Peter Brunner, director of the films My Blind Heart and Those Who Fall Have Wings previously. This film is premiering at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in Czechia starting this week, it will likely play at other festivals before release. No distributor or any release date is set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? What do you think?