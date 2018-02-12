'Call Me By Your Name' & 'Get Out' Top Winners at 2018 WGA Awards

We're close to wrapping up the awards season with almost all the statutes & prizes handed out, only a few more left - next up are the biggest screenplay awards. The Writers Guild of America has announced the winners of the 2018 WGA Awards. Last year, the big WGA winners were Moonlight (Original), written by Barry Jenkins, and Arrival (Adapted), written by Eric Heisserer adapted from Ted Chiang's short story; plus Command and Control winning the award for Best Documentary. What have fellow writers determined to be the best scripts of 2017? The winners are Get Out (Original), written by Jordan Peele, plus Call Me By Your Name (Adapted), written by James Ivory adapted from André Aciman's novel. Brett Morgen also won the Best Documentary award for Jane. These are some of my favorite films, so this is wonderful.

There were many excellent scripts last year, it's hard to choose just one. The other 2017 nominees for Best Original Screenplay were: The Big Sick, written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani; I, Tonya, written by Steven Rogers; Lady Bird, written by Greta Gerwig; and The Shape of Water, screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor + a story by Guillermo del Toro. The other 2017 nominees for Best Adapted were: The Disaster Artist, screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, based on the book The Disaster Artist by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell; Logan, screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green + story by James Mangold; Molly's Game, screenplay by Aaron Sorkin, based on the book by Molly Bloom; and Mudbound, screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees; based on the novel by Hillary Jordan.

On the documentary side of things, one of my favorite documentaries of the year finally won an award - and it deserves it. Brett Morgen's Jane took home the prize for Best Documentary Screenplay - find out how to see the film here. The other 2017 documentary nominees were: Betting on Zero, written by Theodore Braun; No Stone Unturned, written by Alex Gibney; and Oklahoma City, written by Barak Goodman. Overall, I'm completely satisfied with all of these WGA Awards winners, they're exactly who I would've chosen and they are indeed the very best from 2017 (though this is always an endless debate). Luca Guadagnino's Call Me By Your Name was my #1 film of 2017, and I'm so happy it finally won something, because it deserves some awards at the least. Onwards to the Oscars next! Congratulations to all of the 2018 winners and nominees.