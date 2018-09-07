Carey Mulligan & Jake Gyllenhaal in Full Trailer for Paul Dano's 'Wildlife'

"There comes a time when a man needs something more to hang his hat on." IFC Films has released a full-length official trailer for Wildlife, the directorial debut of actor Paul Dano. The film first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to great reviews, then went on to play at the Cannes Film Festival and is next showing at TIFF this week. Wildlife tells the story of a young husband and wife living in the 1960s in a small town in Montana, adapted from Richard Ford's novel of the same name. Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal star, and Ed Oxenbould plays their teenage son. It's a subtle film about family and the breakdown of this concept by following Mulligan as the housewife who realizes she needs to break free. The cast includes Bill Camp and Zoe Margaret Colletti. If you've been following festivals, you've likely seen the rave reviews of this all year. The film opens in theaters this October, take another look before then.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Paul Dano's Wildlife, direct from IFC's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Paul Dano's Wildlife here, to see the original intro.

Elegantly adapted from Richard Ford's novel of the same name, Carey Mulligan delivers one of her finest performances to date as Jeanette Brinson, a complex woman whose self-determination and self-involvement disrupts the values and expectations of a 1960s nuclear family. Fourteen-year-old Joe played by newcomer Ed Oxenbould, is the only child of Jeanette (Mulligan) and Jerry (Jake Gyllenhaal)—a housewife and a golf pro—in a small town in 1960s Montana. Nearby, an uncontrolled forest fire rages close to the Canadian border, and when Jerry loses his job—and his sense of purpose—he decides to join the cause of fighting the fire, leaving his wife and son to fend for themselves. Suddenly forced into the role of an adult, Joe witnesses his mother's struggle as she tries to keep her head above water. Wildlife is directed by acclaimed actor-turned-filmmaker Paul Dano, making his major feature directorial debut after executive producing a few other films. The screenplay is written by Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano, adapted from Richard Ford’s novel. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. IFC will release Paul Dano's Wildlife in select theaters starting October 19th this fall. How does that look? Still interested?