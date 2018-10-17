Charlie Plummer in Trailer for Serial Killer Film 'The Clovehitch Killer'

"I don't think he stopped killing…" IFC has released the first official trailer for a serial killer horror thriller titled The Clovehitch Killer, from director Duncan Skiles, which originally premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival this year. This "chilling portrait of all-American evil" is about a picture-perfect family that's shattered when the work of a serial killer hits too close to home. Charlie Plummer (from Lean on Pete, The Dinner, All the Money in the World) stars as Tyler, a Boy Scout who discovers evidence and begins to suspect his own dad, a respectable family man and community leader, of secretly being a serial killer known as the "Clovehitch Killer." The title is a reference to the clove hitch knot, a fairly useful knot taught in Boy Scouts. Also starring Dylan McDermott, Samantha Mathis, Madisen Beaty, Brenna Sherman, and Lance Chantiles-Wertz. This trailer alone sends chills down my spine, it looks like a very creepy thriller.

Here's the first official trailer for Duncan Skiles' The Clovehitch Killer, direct from YouTube:

Tyler Burnside (Charlie Plummer) is a Boy Scout, a volunteer at his local church, and the dutiful son of an upstanding, community leader dad (Dylan McDermott). Only one thing troubles the quiet Kentucky town he lives in: the unsolved murders -- in which ten women were brutally tortured and killed by a psychopath known as Clovehitch -- that rocked the community more than a decade ago. When Tyler discovers a cache of disturbing images in his father's possession, he begins to suspect that the man he trusts most in the world may be Clovehitch -- and that his deadly rampage may not be over. The Clovehitch Killer is directed by Brooklyn-based filmmaker Duncan Skiles, of only the film The Last of the Great Romantics previously, an episodes of "The Fuzz". The screenplay is written by Christopher Ford. This first premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival this year, and is playing at a few other horror festival this month. IFC Midnight will release Skiles' The Clovehitch Killer in select theaters + on VOD starting November 16th this fall. Anyone?