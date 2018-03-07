Charlize Theron in Full Trailer for Jason Reitman's Latest Film 'Tully'

MOVIE TRAILERS

March 7, 2018
"You can't fix the parts without treating the whole." Focus Features has released a full-length trailer for the film Tully, the latest from director Jason Reitman, reuniting with with Charlize Theron, who starred in his film Young Adult, and reuniting with screenwriter Diablo Cody, who wrote the scripts for Juno and Young Adult. Tully was a last minute, surprise premiere at the Sundance Film Festival - where I saw it and loved it, naming it as one of my favorite films of the festival. Theron plays a mother of three, including a new baby, who hires a night nanny as suggested by her brother. Mackenzie Davis plays Tully, the charming nanny who helps her finish all the work in the evening. The film's cast includes Mark Duplass and Ron Livingston. This really is one of my favorites, it's one of Reitman's best, and I highly recommend seeing it.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Jason Reitman's Tully, direct from Focus' YouTube:

You can still watch the original teaser trailer for Reitman's Tully here, to see more footage from this.

The film is about Marlo (Charlize Theron), a mother of three including a newborn, who is gifted a night nanny by her brother. Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis). Tully is directed by Canadian filmmaker Jason Reitman, of the films Thank You for Smoking, Juno, Up in the Air, Young Adult, Labor Day, and Men, Women & Children previously. The screenplay is written by Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer's Body, Young Adult, Paradise, Ricki and the Flash). The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival - read our review. Focus Features opens Tully in select theaters starting April 20th in spring.

