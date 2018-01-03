Check Out This 'Black Panther' Featurette on His Comic Book Origins

"Even though he's the head a tribe, he's a hell of a lot more than that." Marvel Studios + Disney have just released a featurette video for Ryan Coogler's upcoming Black Panther movie, which hits theaters next month. This video focuses on Black Panther's comic book origins, featuring appearances by Kevin Feige and Stan Lee talking about the character, along with a few behind-the-scenes shots. Directed by Ryan Coogler (of Fruitvale Station, Creed), the story follows King T'Challa, once again played by Chadwick Boseman, who goes back to his African nation of Wakanda after the events of Civil War. The ensemble cast includes Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis as Klaw, Florence Kasumba, John Kani, Winston Duke, and Sterling K. Brown. This is probably the first big movie of 2018 that I am actually very excited to see.

Here's the "origins" featurette (+ new TV spot) for Ryan Coogler's Black Panther, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Coogler's Black Panther here, or the full-length theatrical trailer.

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, T'Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country's new leader. However, T'Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakanadan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war. Black Panther is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Ryan Coogler, of Fruitvale Station and Creed previously. The screenplay is by Joe Robert Cole and Ryan Coogler. Disney will release Marvel's Black Panther in theaters everywhere on February 16th next month. Who's going opening night?