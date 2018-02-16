Check Out This Short Teaser for a Fan-Made Han Solo Anime Project

This is for true Star Wars geeks only. The first teaser trailer for the next Star Wars spin-off movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, was unveiled earlier this month. One fan named Daz Tibbles (follow him @daztibbles) decided to turn the trailer into an anime and start developing an anime series based on the Solo footage. He made this anime teaser in only four days time, which is very impressive. The tiny bit of footage we do get here seems to be inspired by a scene in the official teaser, but it looks like this could become its own anime series separate from the movie anyway. That is, if it were official, but it just seems to be a fan project. Still a cool tease, and something I would watch more of, for sure. Check out the trailer and follow Daz for updates.

Here's the short teaser trailer for Daz Tibbles' Solo anime, direct from YouTube (via Live for Films):

This anime trailer was made by Daz Tibbles. You can also watch the original Solo teaser trailer here.

During an adventure into a dark criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his future copilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando years before joining the Rebellion. Solo: A Star Wars Story is directed by Oscar-winning American actor-turned-filmmaker Ron Howard, of the films Grand Theft Auto, Splash, Cocoon, Willow, Backdraft, The Paper, Apollo 13, Ransom, Edtv, A Beautiful Mind, The Missing, Cinderella Man, The Da Vinci Code, Frost/Nixon, Angels & Demons, The Dilemma, Rush, In the Heart of the Sea, and Inferno previously. It was originally directed by Phil Lord & Chris Miller, before they were replaced by Howard. The screenplay is by Jon Kasdan and Lawrence Kasdan. Disney + Lucasfilm will release Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters everywhere starting May 25th, 2018 this summer. How does it look? Want more?