Chewie & Han Meet in a Fun New TV Spot for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

"So what's your name, anyway?" Disney + Lucasfilm have released an amusing new 45-second TV spot for Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story, featuring quite a bit of new footage not yet seen in the past two trailers. There's a scene at the beginning of this TV spot in which it's clear Han is meeting Chewbacca for the first time (after the train heist). And then there's another fun scene later on where they're playing cards together. There's a few other tiny touches like this and cool shots, and I'm liking what they're showing us. Alden Ehrenreich stars as Han Solo, and the full cast includes Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, Thandie Newton, Warwick Davis, Clint Howard, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. This really looks like so much fun, I'm not so worried, can't wait to see this. Fire it up below.

Here's the new "Crew" TV Spot for Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story here, or the full theatrical trailer here.

During an adventure into a dark criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his future copilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando years before joining the Rebellion. Solo: A Star Wars Story is directed by Oscar-winning American actor-turned-filmmaker Ron Howard, of the films Grand Theft Auto, Splash, Cocoon, Willow, Backdraft, The Paper, Apollo 13, Ransom, Edtv, A Beautiful Mind, The Missing, Cinderella Man, The Da Vinci Code, Frost/Nixon, Angels & Demons, The Dilemma, Rush, In the Heart of the Sea, and Inferno previously. It was originally directed by Phil Lord & Chris Miller, before they were replaced by Howard. The screenplay is by Jon Kasdan and Lawrence Kasdan. This premieres at the Cannes Film Festival. Disney will then open Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters worldwide starting May 25th next month. You in?