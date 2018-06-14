Chloe Moretz in New Netflix Trailer for Medical Drama 'Brain on Fire'

"We're going to get to the bottom of this together." Netflix has released a new official trailer for a film titled Brain on Fire, which premiered at festivals in 2016 and has been awaiting release ever since. We actually posted a trailer for this in early 2017, expecting it to be out last year, but that never happened. Netflix is finally releasing the film this month, if anyone still wants to see it. The film stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a young woman who starts going mad after she begins to experience terrible seizures, and her life falls apart as a result. Based on the true story of Susannah Cahalan, who was lucky to find one doctor who finally gave her a diagnosis. The full cast includes Richard Armitage, Carrie-Anne Moss, Tyler Perry, Thomas Mann, Vincent Gale, Nicole LaPlaca, Agam Darshi, and Jenny Slate. This might be worth skipping.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Gerard Barrett's Brain on Fire, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can still watch the original trailer for Brain on Fire from last year here, for a bit more from this film.

Susannah Cahalan (Chloë Grace Moretz), a journalist at the New York Post, has serious health issues, including seizures and hearing voices. Over the following weeks her condition worsens and she quickly goes from violence to catatonia. After numerous misdiagnoses and a hospitalization, a doctor gives her a diagnosis with the hope she can rebuild her life. One day she wakes up in the hospital with no memory at all of her previous month. Brain on Fire is both written and directed by Irish filmmaker Gerard Barrett, of the films Glassland and Pilgrim Hill previously. Adapted from Susannah Cahalan's memoir of the same name. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2016, and played at a few other festivals last year. Netflix will finally release Brain on Fire streaming exclusively starting on June 22nd this month. Anyone?