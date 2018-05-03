Christina Ricci & John Cusack in Trailer for Action Thriller 'Distorted'

"What are you experiencing?" Minds Eye has released an official trailer for indie action-thriller Distorted, the latest from director Rob W. King, who also made the very cheesy sci-fi film The Humanity Bureau with Nicolas Cage. This film stars Christina Ricci as a woman with biopolar disorder who moves into a "smart apartment" with her husband. But they soon suspect something is up, and realize that the owner is using the residents as unwitting guinea pigs for a "synthetic telepathy'" brainwashing plot. John Cusack co-stars, including Brendan Fletcher, Vicellous Shannon, Nicole Anthony, Oliver Rice, Gigi Jackman, and Maja Milkovich. This seems like it was a cool pitch at first, but the film itself looks boring and forgettable.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Rob W. King's Distorted, direct from YouTube:

A 32-year-old woman suffering from bipolar disorder comes to suspect the proprietor of the state-of-the-art "smart apartment" she and her husband just moved into is using the building's residents as unwitting guinea pigs for a "synthetic telepathy'" brainwashing plot with dire global ramifications. Distorted is directed by indie American filmmaker Rob W. King, of the films Something More, Hungry Hills, I Heart Regina, Tokyo Trial, and The Humanity Bureau previously. The screenplay is written by Arne Olsen. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals yet as far as we know. Minds Eye International will release Distorted in select theaters + on VOD later this fall, but no exact date is set yet. First impression? Anyone interested?